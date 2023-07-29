Borno, Maiduguri - The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has delisted Dr Ibrahim Yusuf Ngoshe from commissioner-nominees submitted to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

As reported by Daily Trust, this development was confirmed in a statement issued on Saturday, July 25, by the governor's spokesperson, Mallam Isa Gusau.

Ngoshe was reportedly removed from the governor's nominated cabinet following a series of charges against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charge reads:

"Ibrahim Yusuf Ngoshe whilst being the Principal of Mairi Islamic Senior Secondary School, Maiduguri, Borno State, between the year 2012 to 2023, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did dishonestly misappropriate the revenue generated by the School and diverted same in the establishment of your school by name Sheik Abba Aji Memorial Integrated School at Mairi Kuwait being monies meant for payment of staff salaries, additional structures and other physical projects for the school to the tune of N24,000,000.00 (Twenty Four Million Naira) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code Cap.102 Laws of the Borno State of Nigeria and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law.”

It was gathered that in March, Ngoshe was arraigned before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court on a one-count charge of criminal misappropriation of N24,000,000.00 (Twenty-Four Million Naira).

He, however, pleaded "not guilty" while the judge remanded him and adjourned the case till May.

