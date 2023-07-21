Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto has announced a new date for the commencement of its first-semester examination

The school said that the examination has been postponed by a week and will now commence on July 31st.

The postponement of the first-semester examination is due to the inability of students to pay tuition fees

Sokoto state - The management of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, has postponed the commencement of its first-semester examination in the 2022/2023 academic session by a week.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune, the Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Umar Aliyu, said the postponement was due to non-payment of tuition fees by the students, adding that this is the fourth postponement this semester.

Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto postpones first-semester exams. Photo Credit: Abdullateef Otuyiga

“Why is it that students usually reach out to us when it is a few minutes before the deadline?

“This will be the fourth time of extending this registration,” he said.

Aliyu explained that the school was forced to extend the registration deadline as more than ten thousand students are yet to pay their tuition fees.

“As of today, more than ten thousand students have failed to register this semester.”

He added:

“Look, even if the registration is extended ten times, the students will not pay.”

The DSA noted that the first semester examination has been shifted to July 31st and any student who fails to utilise the extension would have no other choice than to defer the admission.

“There is no way we would extend the registration process that it will not affect the exam. So, next week will be for registration and the upper one will be for exam,”

“If those students fail to register during the one-week extension, they will have to defer their admission.”

