Not many secondary schools are privileged to produce the highest and top scorer in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the country and for the few who have achieved this, it's a thing of pride for schools.

Below are some of the secondary that have produced the top or highest UTME scorers in Nigeria, as reported by TheCable.

2023 TOP SCORER: Deeper Life High School, Mowe

Nkechinyere Umeh is a student of Deeper Life High School in Mowe, Ogun state

Umeh scored 360 in the 2023 UTME.

2021 TOP SCORER: St. Francis Catholic Secondary School, Idimu

Monwuba Chibuzo Chibuikem graduated from St. Francis Catholic Secondary School in Idimu, Lagos state.

He emerged as the highest scorer with 358 in the 2021 UTME.

2020 TOP SCORER: Louisville Girls High School, Ijebu-Itele

The top UTME scorer in 2020 is Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu Agnes.

Maduafokwa graduated from Louisville Girls High School, Ijebu-Itele in Ogun state,

She scored 365 to emerge as the highest scorer.

2019 TOP SCORER: Meiran Community Senior High School, Lagos

Ezeunala Ekene Franklin is a product of the public school system in Lagos state.

He graduated from Meiran Community Senior High School in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos

He emerged the highest UTME scorer with 347 in 2019.

2018 TOP SCORER: Faith Academy, Ota

Galadima Israel Zakari graduated from Faith Academy in Ota, Ogun state

He was the highest scorer in the 2018 UTME with a score of 364.

2015 TOP SCORER: Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja

Lukwe Lottachukwu Geraldine scored 332 to emerge as the top scorer in the 2015 UTME.

He is a graduate of the Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja.

