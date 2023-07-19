Mmesoma Ejikeme, the UTME candidate who confessed to inflating her result from 249 to 362 after the JAMB accusation

While appearing before the House of Representatives Committee, Ejikeme again confessed to the crime and apologised to JAMB and Nigerians

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB registrar, was at the hearing of the investigative committee of the House of Representatives

FCT, Abuja - Mmesoma Ejikeme, the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate accused of inflating her results by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has again apologised to the examination board.

The 19-year-old girl read her letter of apology to the House of Representatives Investigative Ad Hoc Committee hearing, which Professor Sade Solo headed.

Mmesoma Ejikeme again apologizes to JAMB Photo Credit: House of Representatives

Source: Twitter

Mmesona Ejikeme pleases for forgiveness, leniency

Ejikeme pleaded for leniency and promised she would not let that happen again. According to her, she has never been in any examination malpractice in her life.

Also at the hearing was JAMB registrar Professor Ishiaq Oloyede.

Ejikeme claimed that 362 was her actual score in the 2023 UTME exam. She got an N3 million scholarship from the Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company after she claimed to have the highest score in the 2023 UTME examination.

The Anambra state was about to honour her and contacted the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) before proceeding. Still, the board conducting the exam disclosed that her score was 249.

Controversies around Mmesoma Ejikeme UTME results

The development generated lots of controversies among Nigerians, particularly on social media, where some claimed JAMB was making the move because Ejikeme was from the Igbo extraction in the country.

JAMB then maintained its position on the matter, and Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra set up a committee to investigate the situation.

During the investigation, the committee was about to reveal the truth as Ejikeme confessed to the crime and subsequently apologised to JAMB and Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng