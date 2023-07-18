Anambra State has continued to raise the bar in education as 5 students from the state emerged winners at the National Debate Championship in Abuja

The winners, Okey-Okonkwo John, Okafor Obioma, Mmadugafor Chiamaka, Anikwuolum Adaeze and Nwamgbada Annabel, will represent Nigeria in Dubai

They are students of All Hallows Seminary Onitsha, Mater Amabilis Secondary School, Umuoji, Queen of the Rosary College, Onitsha and Capital City Secondary School, Awka

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Five secondary students from Anambra state, Okey-Okonkwo John, Okafor Obioma, Mmadugafor Chiamaka, Anikwuolum Adaeze and Nwamgbada Annabel, have emerged winners at National Debate Championship in Abuja.

The Anambra State Ministry of Education disclosed this in a statement shared on Monday, July, via its official Twitter account, @MinOfEdu_AN.

Five Anambra secondary students emerge winners at National Debate Championship in Abuja. Photo Credit:@MinOfEdu_AN

Source: Twitter

The ministry added that the students will represent Nigeria in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

According to the statement, the trio from Anambra emerged winners at the competition which was held at the Federal Ministry of Education headquarters in Abuja from the 10th to the 14th of July 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Anambra State continues to raise the bar and makes its mark in the realm of debating, shining as a beacon of intellectual prowess and excellence.”

Gov Soludo awards scholarship to Anambra teenage girl with highest UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that outstanding teenage girl Nkechinyere Umeh, who scored the highest points in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), has been awarded a scholarship by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state.

The development was made known on Tuesday, July 11, via a statement issued by Governor Soludo's press secretary Christian Aburime.

4 things Anambra government's panel found out after investigating Mmesoma Ejikeme Joy's UTME result

The committee of inquiry set up by the Government of Anambra state to thoroughly investigate the controversy around the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Result (UTME) results of Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme made some discoveries.

In the committee report, the panel wrote that “Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma admitted that she manipulated the fake results herself, using her phone."

“Pastor Kumuyi Is My Greatest Role Model,” 2023 JAMB top scorer, Kamsiyochukwu shares her journey to success.

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh Precious has shared her journey to success.

Umeh, who came top in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) with a cumulative mark of 360, has revealed how the founder of Deeper Life, Pastor William Kumuyi influenced her journey to success.

Source: Legit.ng