Four individuals are currently facing trial at the Federal High Court in Akure for alleged malpractices in the 2023 UTME conducted by JAMB

The charges brought against the suspects include registration impersonation and examination malpractices

The defendants are accused of committing these acts at different examination centres in Ondo state, and their trial has been adjourned until November 13

Akure, Ondo state - At least four persons are currently being prosecuted for alleged malpractices in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) recently conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The four suspects were arrested for registration impersonation and examination malpractices in Ondo state.

They are facing trial at the Federal High Court in Akure, the state capital.

UTME 2023: “Candidates” facing prosecution

The four persons being tried at the court are:

Timilehin Akinwale (Male, 22 years)

Olayinka Mustapha (Male, 23 years)

Peter Okereke (Male, 29 years)

Feranmi Adesuyi

Timilehin Akinwale, Olayinka Mustapha and Peter Okereke, while Feranmi Adesuyi was arraigned for examination impersonation.

The charge sheet, according to a report by PM News, indicates that the first three defendants committed the impersonation act on Wednesday, February 15, at Aina Awaw International College, Ilu Abo, Akure, which was a CBT Centre for JAMB registration and examination.

UTME 2023: The candidates they personated

Folarin Damlok

Kazeem Imisi

Tijani Sheun

The fourth suspect, Feranmi Adesuyi, was also accused of conspiring with one Sanusi Tunde, now at large, to complete his registration at Amable Nig Ltd CBT centre, Owo, on Friday, April 28.

He also reportedly impersonated the said Sanusi Tunde for the JAMB exam.

JAMB/UTME 2023: Court begins trial of suspects

When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, July 12, an official of JAMB, Smith Ayodele, served as a witness. She told the court that Feranmi Adesuyi was arrested for examination impersonation.

According to her, Adesuyi committed the offence on April 28 at Amable Nig. Ltd CBT Centre in Owo, during the 2023 JAMB examination.

Smith told the court that she served as Biometric Registration Officer at the Centre while testifying as a prosecution witness.

She said Feranmi approached her to verify his thumbprint before proceeding to write the examination but that the picture displayed from the thumbprint differed from Feranmi’s.

“He was looking different from the picture uploaded in the JAMB portal. I questioned him and he said he was the same person in the picture,” the JAMB official said.

Meanwhile, the prosecution counsel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Moses Osimhen, applied for a date to enable him to call more witnesses, Thisday also reported.

JAMB examination fraud: Court adjourns trial

The presiding Judge, Justice T. B. Adegoke, reserved ruling on the bail application by Counsel to Feranmi and said the date would be communicated to parties in the suit.

Adegoke also adjourned till November 13, ruling for trial and bail application for the three persons arrested for UTME registration impersonation.

Meanwhile, the suspects and their relatives broke down in tears when the judge announced the adjournment date as they had been remanded at the Olokuta Prison since May 24.

