A former minister, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has made a case for embattled UTME candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme

Keyamo said the 19-year-old self-confessed cheater should be counselled, corrected and guided

Keyamo stated that Mmesoma should be allowed to get her admission based on her actual scores

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nnewi, Anambra state - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, July 8, said Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), who has confessed to forging her result, should be allowed to gain admission into a Nigerian higher institution.

Legit.ng reports that in a tweet on his verified handle, Keyamo said what Mmesoma needs at the moment is counselling, correction, and guidance.

Keyamo (SAN) says Mmesoma should be allowed to gain admission based on her real score of 249. Photo credits: Augustine Onyekachukwu Ike, Festus Keyamo, ESQ

Source: Facebook

"Mmesoma is brilliant", Festus Keyamo

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board had said it has banned Anambra pupil, Mmesoma Ejikeme who was accused of forging her 2023 UTME result from taking the board’s examinations for three years. But Keyamo has a different view.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote:

“I deliberately waited for the end of this investigation before commenting on this unfortunate case of our daughter, Mmesoma Ejikeme.

“She’s a brilliant girl, judging by her actual score of 249. The nation should be careful not to destroy her. What she needs is counselling, correction and guidance. She obviously did not know the weight and gravity of what she was doing. As teenagers, most of us made juvenile mistakes that never came to light.

“The parents should encourage her to do a public apology to JAMB, to her family and to Nigerians after which she should be allowed to get her admission based on her actual scores.”

Furthermore, the former minister warned that anyone still pushing other narratives over this issue is not helping her and her family.

He concluded:

“It is time to close this very unfortunate chapter and move on. This is my plea.”

Mmesoma Ejikeme finally confesses to manipulating UTME result, reveals how she did It

Legit.ng earlier reported that the embattled Ejikeme Mmesoma, a teenage girl from Anambra State who has been the centre of controversy concerning allegations that she forged her UTME JAMB result, finally owned up to her actions.

After almost a week of going back and forth with the examination board, the Anambra State panel of inquiry by Governor Charles Soludo confirmed that she had confessed to forging her JAMB score.

Source: Legit.ng