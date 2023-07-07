Obiageli Ezekwesili has reacted to criticism that she called for an independent investigation over Mmesoma's UTME result saga because of her ethnicity

The former minister of Education explained that called for an independent investigation is based on due process

Mmasoma Ejikeme has been accused by JAMB of manipulating her UTME result to secure a N3m scholarship

A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has explained that her call for an independent investigation into the Mmesoma Ejikeme’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result saga has no ethnic coloration.

Ezekwesili said her call for an independent investigation is all about compliance with due process.

Obiageli Ezekwesili says she called for an independent investigation over Mmesoma Ejikema's UTME result saga based on due process.

Source: Facebook

She stated this on Friday, July 7, while reacting to criticism that her call for a forensic investigation is based on ethnicity.

In a post shared on her verified Twitter handle @obyezeks, she argued that the authentic UTME highest scorer, Kamsiyochukwu Umeh is also from the same ethnic group as Mmesoma.

Obiageli Ezekwesili lists questions JAMB must answer to clarify Mmesoma Ejikeme’s UTME result saga

A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili has made a list of questions that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) must answer to clarify the controversy surrounding the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of Mmesoma Ejikeme.

Ezekwesili, who stated this on Wednesday, July 5 via her verified Twitter handle @obyezeks, said her call for an Independent Technology Investigation still stands.

Mmesoma Ejikeme: Former Education Minister Obiageli Ezekwesili calls for forensic investigation

A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has reacted to the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score manipulation saga between Mmesoma Ejikeme and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Ezekwesili said the saga requires a forensic investigation to unveil the hidden details of the matter.

JAMB releases Mmesoma Ejikeme’s original UTME result, fresh details emerge

Legit.ng also reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has gone public with the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result slip of Ejikeme Mmesoma following the controversy surrounding her score.

JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, had on Sunday, July 2, accused Ejikeme of manually manipulating her UTME result to attract a N3 million scholarship from Innoson Motors.

Reno Omokri sends strong message to those whipping up ethnic sentiment over Ejikeme’s UTME result

Legit.ng also reported that a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has called on those people whipping up ethnic and religious sentiments over the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result saga involving Mmesoma Ejikeme and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to come out with concrete evidence.

Omokri said JAMB has given its verdict that Ejikeme’s UTME result was manually manipulated to upgrade her score.

