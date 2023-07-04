Reno Omokri said JAMB has given its verdict concerning Mmesoma Ejikeme's UTME result and anybody who disagree should come out with concrete

Omokri warned against whipping up ethnic and religious sentiments about what is purely a technical matter

He said Nigeria is deeply divided as a result of the 2023 general election and there is no need to raise innuendo that will further divide the country

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has called on those people whipping up ethnic and religious sentiments over the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result saga involving Mmesoma Ejikeme and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to come out with concrete evidence.

Omokri said JAMB has given its verdict that Ejikeme’s UTME result was manually manipulated to upgrade her score.

Reno Omokri says people should stop whipping up ethnic sentiment about Ejikeme’s UTME result saga. Photo Credit: Reno Omokri/ Uche Nworah

Source: Facebook

The social critic via his Twitter handle , said there’s no need making what is purely a technical matter about ethnicity.

He urged everyone to wait for the findings from the investigative panel set up by the Anambra State Government.

“The JAMB has given its verdict. If anyone has concrete evidence that they are lying or targeting any group of Nigerians, then come out with concrete proof, not innuendo. Whipping up ethnic and religious sentiments over a purely technical matter will not help anyone. Nigeria is already deeply divided from the #NigerianElections2023. There is no need to raise innuendo that will further divide the country. Rather than speculating or making this about ethnicity and bias against certain parts of Nigeria, why not hold your peace until the investigative panel set up by the Anambra State Government establishes the facts? And perhaps the Anambra State government and non-governmental bodies concerned should have FIRST verified from the JAMB DIRECTLY by writing them a letter before relying on social media reports.”

Source: Legit.ng