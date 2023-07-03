Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili has requested a forensic investigation concerning a UTME score manipulation saga between Mmesoma Ejikeme and JAMB

Ezekwesili disclosed that she has reached out to the JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Olarewaju Oloyede

She said the forensic investigation is necessary after listening to Ejikeme tell her side of the story

A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has reacted to the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score manipulation saga between Mmesoma Ejikeme and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Ezekwesili said the saga requires a forensic investigation to unveil the hidden details of the matter.

Ezekwesili demands for forensic Investigation concerning Mmesoma Ejikeme's UTME result. Photo Credit: Obiageli Oby Ezekwesili/Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede/ Uche Nworah

Source: Facebook

She stated this on Monday, July 3, via her Twitter handle @obyezeks, adding that she reached out to JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Olarewaju Oloyede.

She wrote:

“This saga between Mmesoma Ejikeme and @JAMBHQ requires an Independent Tech investigation to unearth all facts. Listening to her in this video, it is reasonable to request a forensic-investigation to help reveal what really happened. I have reached out to the Registrar of JAMB.”

