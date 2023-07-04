Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma has been barred from participating in the UTME for the next three years

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in a statement on Tuesday, July 4th, also withdrew the 2023 UTME result of Mmesoma

The spokesman of JAMB, Fabian Benjamin insists that the UTME result being paraded by Mmesoma is "patently fake"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has slammed a three-year ban on Anambra pupil, Mmesoma Ejikeme who was accused of forging her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result.

JAMB, while delivering its verdict on Tuesday, July 4th, banned Ejikeme from taking the board’s examinations for three years, The Punch reported.

Ejikeme Mmesoma has been barred from writing UTME for three years and her 2023 UTME result has been withdrawn. Photo credit: JAMB @JAMBHQ, Elum Julius

Source: Facebook

Mmesoma Ejikeme banned from writing UTME for 3 years, JAMB reveals

In a statement on Tuesday, Fabian Benjamin, the board’s spokesperson, also said the UTME result of the Anambra pupil has been withdrawn, The Cable report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The board also insisted that the Anambra pupil forged her result adding that the board concluded high-level investigations before coming to the conclusion.

Mmesoma Ejikeme's result is fake, JAMB insists

Dr. Fabian explained further that it had since stopped issuing Notification of Result slips after the 2021 UTME for the simple reason that candidates were falsifying them, Vanguard report added.

Ejikeme Mmesoma: "She is duped, or part of syndicate manufacturing fake results," JAMB Registrar reveals

Legit.ng reported earlier that the JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, has addressed the claims made by Ejikeme Mmesoma, a candidate who sat for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Speaking on the controversy surrounding Mmesoma's result, Mr Oloyede said investigations by his agency revealed that the accused candidate “was either duped or she is a member of a high-level syndicate engaging in manufacturing fake UTME results.”

The JAMB registrar insisted that the document being displayed by Miss Mmesoma “belongs to another candidate who sat for the examination two years ago.”

Flashback: How 19-year-old student who sued JAMB N1bn for allegedly changing his UTME result landed in police net

In another development, a candidate who sued the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for N1 billion for changing his result has landed in police custody over alleged manipulation and forgery.

The 19-year-old student, through his lawyer, Akaiwe Ikeazor, filed a lawsuit against JAMB for N1 billion, claiming the examination board changed his 2019, 2020 and 2021 results.

JAMB Registrar Professor Ishaq Oloyede, after giving the boy enough opportunities to confess, opened their server to prove that the student, John Chinedu manipulated his result.

Source: Legit.ng