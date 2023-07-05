Romanus, the father of Mmesoma Ejikeme said he is a great musician but had to stop because of several attacks

He disclosed that the attacks came after he won a singing competition in Oyo state in 1996 and he was advised to drop his musical career

Mmesoma's father said the same thing is happening to his daughter and warned that Nigeria should not be a talent killer

Nnewi, Anambra state - Romanus, the father of Mmesoma Ejikeme said what happened to him in 1996 when he won a music competition in Oyo state is now happening to his daughter 27 years later.

In an interview with Channels Television, Romanus warned that Nigeria should not be a talent killer.

He narrated that he bought a complete set of musical equipment for himself but could not continue after several attacks.

Romanus said exactly what they did to him in 1996 is what is happening to Mmesoma.

He accused Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) of working against Mmesoma to pull her down after her remarkable achievement in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Reacting to the falsification of the UTME result, Romanus said Mmesoma scored 362 and she got the result from the JAMB portal.

"She has been trending for over 2 months now and JAMB did not challenge her, It’s after 2 months and a week that they came up with another result.

"So, they are working against my daughter to pull her down with this new result that they came with now.

"Nigeria and the whole world should know the truth. JAMB worked against my daughter and at the same time accusing her"

