The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and its registrar have been asked to apologise to Mmesoma Ejikeme, the teenage Anambra pupil

The examination body accused Mmsemo of falsifying her 2023 JAMB UTME result to emerge as the highest-scoring candidate

Meanwhile, JAMB and its registrar have been threatened with a lawsuit if they failed to tender an apology to the teenage girl

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede and the management of the examination board have been threatened with a lawsuit if they fail to apologise to Mmesoma Ejikeme, the teenage Anambra pupil, alleged of falsifying her UTME score.

As reported by Punch, a legal attorney, Johnmary Maduakolam, issued the warning noting that the examination body had failed to protect the girl's identity.

JAMB Registrar Prof Oloyede may be arraigned before a court over the fake UTME result scandal. Photo Credit: Uche Nworah/Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

Source: Facebook

In a letter addressed to Prof Oloyede, the lawyer said:

“I am Chief Johnmary Akachukwu Maduakolam, a legal practitioner and the President of Johnmary Akachukwu Maduakolam Initiative for Education which is a pet project with a special interest in education and holistic development of the young person.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I am shocked to read from the media a circular issued by one Mr Fabian Benjamin on behalf of JAMB, accusing one Ms. Mmesoma Ejikeme, a minor and a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School Nnewi, Anambra State of faking JAMB scores to curry favour from unsuspecting philanthropists. By that publication, JAMB, under your watch, defamed the poor girl, exposed her to public opprobrium, and most especially failed to discharge its duty to the girl child under the Child’s Right Act.”

JAMB asked to apologise to Mmesoma

As reported by PM News, the lawyer demanded that all publications maligning the identity of Mmesoma be retracted by the examination board and also tender an unreserved apology.

The letter reads:

"...I hereby request your good self, on her behalf, to retract forthwith the malicious publication made against the child, tender an unreserved apology to her and take steps to ensure that the trauma your conduct caused is cushioned immediately.

“Kindly note if you fail, neglect or refuse to harken to my demands for the welfare of the child, I shall drag you to a court and you shall bear its cost.”

JAMB Bans Anambra Pupil Mmesoma Ejikeme for 3 Years, Withdraws UTME Result

Meanwhile, Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma has been barred from participating in the UTME for the next three years.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, in a statement on Tuesday, July 4, also withdrew the 2023 UTME result of Mmesoma.

The spokesman of JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, insists that the UTME result being paraded by Mmesoma is "patently fake."

Source: Legit.ng