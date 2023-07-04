JAMB has made a strong revelation about how candidates inflate their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results

The education body made this known while exposing Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma and Atung Gerald from Kaduna state, who inflated their 2023 UTME results

JAMB disclosed that a software is used to fake versions of results and shared in the public domain for fun, and the alleged sponsors of the candidates use the same to defraud Nigerians

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed ways in which candidates inflate their 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

The examination body disclosed that candidates and their alleged sponsors defraud Nigerians with the claims that they had excellent results or got the highest score in the UTME using a particular software.

JAMB says candidates make use of "software packages" to rework their UTME results and defraud Nigerians. Photo credit: JAMB @JAMBHQ

How candidates faked their UTME results, JAMB reveals

JAMB made reference to Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, who claimed to have scored 362, and Atung Gerald from Kaduna state who claimed to have scored 380 in the UTME, but had neither obtained the 2023 UTME application documents nor participated in the examination.

It explained that a certain software were being used to fake the version of results and put the same results out in the public space for fun, while the alleged sponsors of the candidates also use the same results to defraud good-spirited Nigerians, The SUN News reported.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, disclosed further that the candidates only succeed in manipulating what they are holding, as the authentic results are with JAMB and would be transmitted to their schools of choice at the appropriate time.

Dr. Fabian insisted that many of the results that many of the candidates paraded are fake, adding that in many instances, some of the candidates obtained far lower scores than what they claimed, and had used some software packages to manipulate the results to deceive Nigerians.

JAMB sends an important message to Nigerians over UTME result manipulation saga

Dr. Fabian, however, on behalf of JAMB, advised the public to always cross-check the claims by candidates with the Board before rushing to honour them with undeserving awards, Premium Times report added.

