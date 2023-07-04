JAMB has handed a 19-year-old student who participated in the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination over to the police for investigation

Chinedu John claimed he scored 380 in the examination conducted in June 2021 and was surprised to receive 265 from the board after the results were released

The candidate had, through his lawyer, threatened to sue JAMB N1 billion for sending him a fake UTME result, but landed in the police net for forging his result and inflating it to 380

A candidate who sued the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for one billion naira (N1 billion) for changing his JAMB result has landed in police custody over alleged result manipulation and forgery.

The 19-year-old student through his lawyer identified simply as Akaiwe Ikeazor, filed a lawsuit against JAMB for N1 billion claiming the examination board changed his 2019, 2020 and 2021 results, BBC News Pidgin reported.

JAMB handed over a 19-year-old candidate in the 2021 UTME examination, Chinedu John, to the Police for investigation. Photo credit: BBC News Pidgin

JAMB Registrar Professor Ishaq Oloyede, after giving the boy enough opportunities to confess, opened their server to prove that the student, John Chinedu manipulate his result.

The student's original score in JAMB was 265 while he allegedly inflated it to 380.

JAMB, therefore, handed Chinedu to the police for forgery, which is termed a criminal offence, for further investigation, Daily Trust reported.

"Software packages": JAMB reveals how candidates are manipulating UTME results, sends important message to Nigerians

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed ways in which candidates inflate their 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

The examination body disclosed that candidates and their alleged sponsors defraud Nigerians with the claims that they had excellent results or got the highest score in the UTME using a particular software.

JAMB explained that a certain software were being used to fake the version of results and put the same results out in the public space for fun, while the alleged sponsors of the candidates also use the same results to defraud good-spirited Nigerians.

