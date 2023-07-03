The J oint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed the identity of the 2023 UTME fake top scorer

JAMB spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said Ejikeme Mmesoma is not the 2023 UTME top scorer

According to Benjamin, Ejikeme manually manipulated her UTME result from 249 to 362 to get N3m scholarship from Innoson Motors

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed how the fake 2023 top scorer in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, Ejikeme Mmesoma, was found out.

The spokesperson for JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, explained that Umeh Nkechinyere is the real 2023 UTME top scorer and not Ejikeme, who manually inflated her UTME result from 249 to 362, The Punch reported.

Benjamin, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, July 2, added that Ejikeme attracted a N3 million scholarship from Innoson Motors with her inflated result before she was exposed.

It is gathered that both Umeh and Ejikeme are from Anambra state.

How fake UTME top scorer, Ejikeme Mmesoma was found out

According to Benjamin, Ejikeme was to be honoured by the Anambra state government when an official put a call through to JAMB to verify her claim.

The statement read:

“The most pathetic of them all is the case of Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, who claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 UTME and was awarded a N3m scholarship by Chief (Dr.) Innocent Chukwuma.

“She was even set to be honoured by the Anambra State Government when one of its top officials put a call through to JAMB to confirm her claim only for the Board to reveal that Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma had actually scored 249 and not 362 she claimed.

“She had manipulated her UTME result to deceive the public to fraudulently obtain a scholarship and other recognitions.”

