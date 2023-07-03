Candidates who manipulated their 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results will be dealt with, JAMB said

The nation's education board made this known while exposing another candidate who fake his result in Kaduna state

JAMB earlier accused Ejikeme Mmesoma (Joy) who had been celebrated to have scored the highest mark in the 2023 UTME of falsifying her result

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it will prosecute candidates who are defrauding Nigerians with the claims that they had excellent results in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The examination body made this known as it exposes another student who hailed from Kaduna state for falsifying his result.

JAMB has exposed a candidate, identified simply as Atung Gerald who did not sit for the UTME exam but claimed to have scored 380. Photo credit: JAMB @JAMBHQ

JAMB expose another candidate from Kaduna state for falsifying his UTME result

JAMB specifically mentioned Atung Gerald from Kaduna state who claimed to have scored 380 in the UTME, but had neither obtained the 2023 UTME application documents nor participated in the examination, The SUN News reported.

JAMB revealed how Atung Gerald and some students use software to fake result

It explained that a certain software were being used to fake version of results and put the same out in the public space for fun, while the alleged sponsors of the candidates use same to defraud good-spirited Nigerians.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, made this disclosure through a statement, Premium Times report added.

"A similar case of one Atung Gerald in Kaduna, who claimed to have scored 380, and his ethnic group was requesting that he should be given special recognition, only for the Board to disappoint them with the incontestable fact that Atung never obtained the 2023 UTME application documents not to talk of sitting the examination," Dr. Fabian stated.

Dr. Fabian, on behalf of JAMB, advised the public to always cross-check the claims by candidates with the Board before rushing to honour them with undeserving awards.

Ejikeme Mmesoma: JAMB accuses student paraded as UTME best candidate of manipulating score

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has accused Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma of inflating his result from the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a statement on Sunday, July 2, the examination board said it would take legal action against Mmesoma for defrauding Nigerians, claiming she got the highest result in the recently concluded UTME.

The candidate claimed she scored 362 in the 2023 UTME but was not the highest in the examination as she did not score up to 300.

