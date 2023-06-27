Miss Nkechinyere Umeh, an indigene of the state who had the highest score in 2023, has received a fully funded university scholarship

Umeh was offered a scholarship to study any course of her choice by the Anambra State Government led by Charles Soludo

The state's commissioner for education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, who confirmed this development in a statement on Tuesday, June 27, said that Umeh scored 360 in the examination

The Anambra Government headed by Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has offered a scholarship to Miss Nkechinyere Umeh, an indigene of the state who has the highest score in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, the state commissioner for education, made this known through a statement issued on Tuesday, June 27, in Awka, PM News reported.

Governor Soludo offers JAMB top scorer Nkechinyere Umeh University scholarship. Photo credit: Soludo TV, Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Anambra grants student who scored highest in UTME scholarship

Umeh scored 360 in the examination.

Chuma-Udeh said that the student had been offered a scholarship by the state government to study any course of her choice at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, The Punch report added.

“Nkechinyere Umeh has been declared the best by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), having scored a cumulative mark of 360 in the 2023 UTME.

“This is a testament that efforts by Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration to reposition the education sector is yielding the desired dividend.

“This scholarship will encourage and motivate her to do more in future and also serve as an example to other students of the state,” she said.

She added that Soludo’s administration would continue to pay serious attention to education in the state.

