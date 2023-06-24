The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examinations, (JAMB) is considering introducing an initiative called the “Bring Your Own Device”

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examinations, (JAMB) has said it might allow candidates to take the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examinations (UTME) and the Direct Entry(DE) on their mobile phones.

The Registrar of the Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said the plan called the “Bring Your Own Device” initiative is to address the huge amount of money spent to conduct examination, The Punch reported.

Oloyede stated this on Saturday, June 24 at the ongoing 2023 policy meeting at the National Judicial Institute, Abuja.

JAMB boss said:

"On the way forward, we are looking at BOYD – the direction for JAMB Students to bring their telephones. It lowers capital investment but is not helpful for digital literacy. There will be the establishment of a mobile examinational malpractice tribunal to deal with the criminal aspect while institutions handle the misconduct.

“We will be partnering with security operatives and relevant agencies on cyber crimes; engaging the machinery and sponsoring them to tap from their knowledge of candidates. Movement of some services to the registration portal to prevent extortion Open Book Examination to Discourage Cheating.

“Political will and concerted efforts at adopting single identity for all with NIMC citizens to discourage impersonation.”

