Aminat Yusuf, the law student who broke LASU's 40-year-old record with a 5.0 CGPA has narrated how she achieved such a remarkable feat

She disclosed that survived on garri and groundnut for almost a semester during her undergraduate days

The revealed that she would be launching a YouTube channel called “Learning Law with Aminat"

Lagos state - Aminat Yusuf has revealed how she was able to obtain a perfect CGPA of 5.0 to break the 40-year record at Lagos State University (LASU).

Yusuf, the best-graduating student for the 2021/2022 set said she settled for garri and groundnuts in the larger part of the second semester of her 200 level because she needed to get a browsing phone and get training in computer skills.

Aminat Yusuf says she had no hostel and revealed her plan to launch a YouTube channel. Photo Channel: Lagos State University, Info. Official Page

The Edo state indigene stated this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Daily Trust reported.

”I called for financial support only under compelling circumstances, after I have exhausted all options.

“As a result, I experienced some serious financial constraints during my two plus four years stay at LASU.

“In 200 Level, second semester, just because I needed to get a browsing phone and get trained in computer skills, I saved up about 90 percent of my feeding allowance.”

Yusuf explained that she had no hostel during her undergraduate days and that going home every day was an expense she couldn’t bear.

She resulted in sleeping in the school premises.

“For most part of my days as an undergraduate, I lived in the university premises, because I had no hostel, and going home every day would have been absolutely inconvenient.

“The school had a stand-by security and standard lighting system, so, it was safe for me; my major challenge was having to attend lectures every day in a neatly ironed white and black dress, acting like everything was perfect.”

Yusuf, whose father is a journalist disclosed that she will start up a YouTube channel to teach law as a way of giving back to the society.

She said:

“I will like to use this opportunity to launch a YouTube channel tagged “Learning Law with Aminat" with a goal of giving back to society through my immediate community."

