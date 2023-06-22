Acting AIG Kayode Egbetokun decorated 2 deputy inspectors general of police, Frank Mba and Bala Ciroma on Thursday

The ceremony was done at the force headquarters in Abuja and was witnessed by the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma

Uzodinma is the chairman of the APC's Progressives Governors Forum as well as the chairman of the Southeast Governors Forum

FCT, Abuja - Kayode Egbetokun, the acting Inspector General of Police, has decorated two deputy inspectors general of police, Frank Mba and Bala Ciroma.

The videos of the event were shared by NTA on its Twitter page on Thursday, June 22.

Acting IGP Egbetokun decorates Southeast and Northeast Police Commissioners

According to the tweet, Mba will be representing the southeast while Ciroma will represent the northeast regions of the country.

Assisting in the decoration of the new police bosses is Governor Hope Uzordinma of Imo State. Uzordinma is the chairman of the Southeast Governors Forum and Progressives Governors Forum, which are governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The tweet reads:

"Ag. IGP Kayode Egbetokun decorates Frank Mba and Bala Ciroma as Deputy Inspectors General of @PoliceNG representing South East and North East regions in the force management team."

How President Tinubu nominates Egbetokun as acting IGP

President Bola Tinubu announced the appointment of Egbetokun as acting IGP while he approved the immediate retirement of Service Chiefs, including the former IGP Usman Alkali-Baba, on Monday, June 19.

Egbetokun was decorated by Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday, June 20, and was later received by Alkali-Baba, who expressed confidence that his successor will deliver considering his years of experience and their working together.

On Wednesday, June 21, Egbetokun officially resumed the office of the IGP and was celebrated by many police officers at the force headquarters in Abuja.

See videos of the event here:

