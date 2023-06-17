The L.E.A. Primary School Saburi 1 District, Dei-Dei Abuja, was filled up at the commissioning of its first borehole in over a decade

It was gathered that the pupils in the school do not have access to water since its establishment in 2012

The borehole was donated by the Askevana Foundation, led by its C.E.O. Ambassador Eva Erokoro

FCT, Abuja - It could sometimes be unbelievable to the ears that some communities in Abuja lack water supply and some other basic amenities due to the federal capital status of Abuja.

Saburi village in Dei Dei, a suburban community located 30 minutes away from the metropolis of Abuja, has witnessed a series of hardships in gaining access to adequate social amenities.

Pupils of LEA Primary Saburi 1 District, Dei-Dei Abuja dancing to afrobeat tunes at the commissioning of the borehole. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

The L.E.A Primary School Saburi 1 District, Dei-Dei Abuja, has also been a victim of a lack of social amenities and has not had access to water for 11 years since its establishment in 2012.

The school has an estimate of over 250 pupils deprived of adequate water supply for more than a decade.

Hope beckons, humanitarian intervention prevails for Saburi pupils

Around March 2023, the LEA Primary School Saburi 1 District received an uncommon visitor who sought the school administration to help intervene in some of their needs.

This visitor was the humanitarian group Askevana Foundation, whose CEO is Ambassador Eva Erokoro.

Both entities (The school and the Foundation) resolved that a borehole would be dug for the use of the pupils in the school.

On Friday, June 16, the pledge was redeemed, and the over 250 pupils of LEA Primary School Saburi 1 District and the entire administrative personnel of the school danced and wiggled at the commissioning of the borehole, the first of its in over 11 years.

The CEO of Askevana Foundation, Ambassador Eva Erokoro, revealed that her love for humanitarian service is effortless, and making people smile has always been the goal of the Foundation.

"Askevana is all about smiles, keeping hope and smiles on the faces of people. We glide when people are happy. Askevana is all about love peace, happiness, and growth, and giving to the needy."

She noted that the Foundation had overseen several humanitarian projects across the country, including empowering youths, the girl-child, women, and the old.

Speaking to Legit.ng at the commissioning, the head teacher of the school, Mrs Oyelakin Salome, said she was delighted about the borehole and never in her wildest dream thought it would happen in her time.

She said:

"The water issue has been a problem in the school which we have been agitating for it and this NGO (Askavena) came and decided to help us.

"They came, they did the borehole and that was around February/March when they dogged the borehole for us."

The Parent Teachers Association (PTA) chairman of the school, Idris Danladi, also expressed his delight about the borehole, noting that it is a remarkable feat to reckon with in humanitarian service.

He, however, vented that the school still needs other basic amenities that will help foster their learning abilities and access to a good learning environment.

One of the major highlights at the commissioning was when the pupils were seen roaming about the school compound in an ecstatic mood dancing to the afrobeat sound emanating from the speaker.

Books, writing materials, and other academic souvenirs were distributed to the pupils at the event.

The entire atmosphere was like a circus with happy people as the 11 years drought of water supply came to an end.

