A Hong Kong-based e-commerce firm says it is committed to providing safe water in Nigeria and Africa

The company said it is part of its responsibility during World Water Day in 2023

It said it had identified safe portable water as a prerequisite for a healthy living

According to a Project World Impact (PWI) report, 663 million people worldwide do not have access to clean water, and over 2.7 billion people face water shortages for at least one month a year.

In 2020, about 2 billion people lived without safe drinking water or a basic level of water service, according to a United Nations report.

Company promises to provide safe water in Nigeria Credit: LWA/Dann Tardif

Source: Getty Images

Water scarcity to increase due to population growth

This scarcity is projected to increase due to climate change, population growth, and poor water management practices.

Nigeria is one of the countries most affected by this scarcity, with over 86% of Nigerians lacking access to safe drinking water and basic sanitation.

That is why QNET, a leading global e-commerce, and direct-selling company, is marking its 25th Anniversary with a solid commitment to the responsible consumption of water.

During the 2023 World Water Day celebration, the company emphasized its dedication to sustainability by offering a wide range of health and wellness products that prioritize water conservation.

With this year's theme of "Be the Change," QNET pledged full support to encourage individuals and businesses to act in preserving and protecting the planet's water resources.

"As we celebrate World Water Day this year, we must emphasize the importance of taking individual actions toward creating a sustainable future," said Biram Fall, Regional General Manager for QNET Sub-Sahara. "

He said the company is committed to solving the water crisis and encouraging everyone to impact our planet positively.

He further notes that the HomePure Nova water purification system is environmentally friendly and kinder to the wallet in the long run by minimizing plastic bottles use.

Ajisafe, CEO of Transblue Nigeria, Limited, commented that QNET is proud to support World Water Day 2023 and the Be the Change theme.

He said the company recognizes the importance of water conservation and preservation, especially in countries like Nigeria, where water scarcity remains a significant challenge. Its products aim to provide sustainable solutions that address these challenges and promote a healthier and more sustainable future.

The company makes an effort to promote a sustainable water supply

QNET's efforts to promote environmental sustainability and responsible consumption align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 6 (clean water and sanitation).

As the world celebrates World Water Day, QNET's commitment to these causes serves as a reminder of the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability.

The World Water Day 2023 campaign, "Be the change," urges people to change how they use, consume, and manage water.

The UN's Water Action Agenda addresses water scarcity, pollution, and access to clean water. It sets ambitious targets for national, regional, and global action over the next decade to ensure sustainable water resource use.

The main objective is universal access to safe and affordable drinking water and sanitation by 2030.

