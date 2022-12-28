The small community of Doka in Bauchi state has received its first-ever borehole in its 50 years of existence

According to a report, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) gifted the community the borehole as part of its corporate social responsibility

The community head also revealed that they are lacking other basic amenities like maternity centres, schools and road network

Bauchi, Doka - The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has gifted the residents of Doka community in Birshi Ward in the Bauchi Local Government Area of Bauchi State a borehole water system, the first in its 50 years of existence.

At the inauguration of the project, it was confirmed that the reason for the project was to curb water scarcity in the community for decades.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) provided Doka community its first borehole in its 50-years of existence. Photo: RCCG

Chairman of the community, Lawi Samuel while expressing his appreciation said he was grateful to the RCCG for its intervention to help curb water scarcity in their community.

He said:

“What the government could not do for us, the Church has done for us. And I thank God that our councillor is personally here and he should take this message to the state governor and I believe something better will be done for us.”

Similarly, the traditional head of the community ably represented by Yusuf Abarshi, thanked the church for its intervention as he revealed that the community has lacked basic amenities for over five decades.

He said:

“We have no government school, we have no access road, we have no maternity. Anytime it is the rainy season, our pregnant women don’t find it easy accessing healthcare, especially because of the bad roads we have.”

Reacting to the claims of the traditional head, the councilor representing Birshi Ward, Rilwanu Sabo, disclosed that the community had never written to him about the lack of a borehole.

On the part of a maternity clinic, he revealed that he has written to the state government and assured that all measures will be put in place to ensure it is a reality.

Meanwhile, the special assistant to the RCCG General Overseer on personnel, Pastor Julius Olalekan, at the inauguration of the borehole revealed that the project was part of the RCCG corporate social responsibility.

