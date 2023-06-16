Reactions have trailed Nigeria’s Access to Tertiary Education Act, otherwise known as Student Loan Act, as recently assented to by President Bola Tinubu

The Act, according to the federal government, is aimed at providing interest-free loans to Nigerians seeking higher education

Some students welcomed the initiative, but are wary of possible attempts to increase fees in tertiary institutions

FCT, Abuja - Following the signing of the Student Loan Bill into law, Nigerian undergraduates have reacted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's decision to give the green light to the proposal orchestrated by the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila (now the chief of staff).

With this bill, the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration intends to provide financial assistance to Nigerian students in tertiary institutions.

Nigerian students have shared their opinion about the new education-related law signed by President Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Snapshot of Nigeria’s new student loan law

President Tinubu on Monday, June 12, signed into law a bill that provides interest-free education loans for Nigerians willing to acquire tertiary education.

According to Daily Trust, the Access to Higher Education Act, 2023, otherwise known as the students' loan Act, establishes an Education Loan Fund to help Nigerians fund their higher education, while they pay in installments, two years after completing their participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

The bill, first introduced in 2016 by Gbajabiamila, was reintroduced in 2019. Per Radio Nigeria, it received more attention from the national assembly in November 2022.

The implementation of the student loan is expected to commence in September, This Day reported.

Undergraduates share their thoughts on Nigeria’s new students' loan scheme

Mixed reactions have trailed the development from all and sundry. Consequently, Legit.ng spoke with some students.

Khadeejah Yusuf, an English Language student at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara state, northcentral Nigeria, feels the scheme will be helpful — albeit with a few reservations. UNILORIN is a federal government-owned university.

She said:

"I feel it’s a nice move on President Tinubu’s part, but the conditions attached to the loan 'choke’, I must say. Concurrently, school fees will be more expensive because the federal government’s part in it has indirectly been cancelled. That's my little worry"

In a similar vein, Yusuf's schoolmate, Tawfeeqah Ajetunmobi expressed optimism.

"Well, It's a very good thing to do. It would help a lot of students sponsoring themselves to school and those whose parents are struggling.

"Hopefully, it will be beneficial as we hope.

"I am not having much expectations (on the present administration), but I pray this goes well."

Source: Legit.ng