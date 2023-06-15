The federal government of Nigeria has responded to a question on if the Students Loan Act would introduce tuition fees in public institutions

Andrew David Adejo, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education, said although the nation's tertiary institutions are autonomous, they don't have financial autonomy

Adejo disclosed that the FG is working towards making sure that higher institutions of learning are financially independent

FCT, Abuja - The Ministry of Education has said because Nigerian universities lack financial autonomy, the question of whether the new Students Loan Act would introduce tuition fees in public institutions is presently undetermined.

The permanent secretary of the ministry, Andrew David Adejo, said this at a press briefing on Wednesday, June 14, in Abuja, Daily Trust reported.

At the briefing, Adejo shed light on the Students Loan Bill signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, June 12.

His words:

“The universities already have autonomy. The autonomy they are yet to have is financial autonomy.

"It is when they get it that they can answer that question (on if the act would introduce tuition fees in public institutions), and the government is working towards that.”

President Bola Tinubu signs student loan bill into law

The legislation bill, which is now signed into law, is known as "an act to provide for easy access to higher education for Nigerians through interest-free loans from the Nigerian Education Bank". It will enable Nigerian students in higher institutions of learning to have access to financial assistance.

The loan can be accessed for the purpose of paying school fees, accommodation, textbooks, research, education materials, or any other purpose justified by the institutions. The amount will differ from student to student and course to course.

Ex-minister sends message to President Bola Tinubu on student loans bill

Meanwhile, the immediate past minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has commended President Tinubu for asserting to a student loans bill sponsored by the outgone speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, The Sun Newspaper reported.

Reacting to the development, Dare thanked President Tinubu for being a father to Nigerian youth by signing the very important bill that will allow them to have access to affordable education and help take them out of the path of poverty and give them a chance to succeed, New Telegraph also reported.

Via his Twitter page, he said:

"On Point! President Tinubu Signs the Students Loan Bill, SLB. Thank you for being a father to the youth. Affordable education will help take our youth out of the path of poverty and give them a chance to succeed."

ASUU reacts to newly signed student loan act by President Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) reacted to the newly signed Student Loan Act by President Tinubu, stating that many students will withdraw from school.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday, June 14, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said the Student Loan Act has the potential of sending many students out of school.

Source: Legit.ng