The Nigerian government is allegedly working on a new national pay policy for Nigerian workers

The proposed new pay policy will include the number of hours and quality of work

The National Salaries Income and Wages Commission asked Nigerians to disregard reports that it is working to increase the minimum wage

According to a recent report, the Nigerian government is working on the development of the proposed National Pay Policy.

The National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission stated this in a statement by its head, Emmanuel Njoku.

Tinubu's government working on developing a pay package for workers

The report said that the drafting process is underway. The statement also noted that the development follows words that the administration of Bola Tinubu is considering a new approach to deciding employee payment based on factors like work hours and quality of performance or input.

Nairametrics reports that the Commission revealed that the pay policy is one of many activities it proposes to achieve. It states that discussions on the policy came from a two-day training workshop organized for salary inspectors on April 4, 2023.

Njoku said:

Among these are monitoring the implementation of the National Minimum Wage, the review of the National Minimum Wage coming up next year, 2024, and drafting a National Pay Policy.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the drafting of the National Pay Policy, as approved at a meeting of the Presidential Committee on Salaries, which was held on May 25, is still ongoing."

Njoku asked Nigerians to disregard any news about a proposed increase in the minimum wage for workers.

Labour unions ask for pay increase

Last week, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) presented its demands to the Nigerian government, asking that the minimum wage be increased from N30,000 to N200,000 or $500 monthly, whichever is higher.

The TUC made the demands in line with the recent petrol subsidy removal by the newly elected President Tinubu.

TUC said:

“Minimum wage should be increased from the current N30,000 to N200,000 before the end of June 2023, with significant adjustment on the cost of feeding allowance, like feeding, transport, and housing.

“PMS Allowance to be introduced for those earning between N200,000 to N500,000 or 500USD to 1,200USD whichever is higher.”

“One Pays N200K”: African countries paying highest minimum wage as Nigeria's subsidy removal empties pockets

Legit.ng reported that following the insistence on removing the fuel subsidy in Nigeria by President Bola Tinubu, workers in Nigeria began agitation for an increase in the minimum wage.

Analysts believe that Nigeria pays some of the lowest minimum wages in Africa despite being the biggest economy on the continent.

In Nigeria, the minimum wage is set at $64.7, about N30,000, using the exchange rate of N463 per dollar determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

