An unknown National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member has come out publicly to reveal that she was overpaid her regular monthly allowance.

The NYSC, every month, pay serving corps members the sum of N33,000 as an allowance for their upkeep in their state of service.

The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) pays a monthly allowance of N33,000. Photo Credit: NYSC HQ

As reported by The Nation, the unnamed corp member in a viral video confessed that she was paid the sum of N330,000 instead of the usual N33,000.

In the viral video sighted by Legit.ng, she said:

"Hi guys, this morning I received N330,000 instead of N33,000 allowance and I don't know what to do ooo.

"I don't know if I should go to the bank and complain or I should go to my local government and complain. I'm confused."

The unnamed corps member was seen donning the iconic NYSC peak cap and white shirt as she sought the advice of netizens on the process to adopt in refunding the money.

Since 2018 the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) pay a monthly allowance of N33,000 to Corp members serving in the various states they have been posted.

The allowance is meant for their upkeep and sorting out other necessities like local transportation in the city they are serving.

President Bola Tinubu Plans to Reduce NYSC Members' Monthly Allowance? Fact Emerges

In another development, claims circulating on WhatsApp statuses that President Bola Tinubu plans to reduce the monthly allowance for members of the NYSC have been debunked as false by fact-checking platform Dubawa.

President Tinubu, who recently took office as Nigeria's 5th democratically elected president, has not made any statements indicating a reduction in the NYSC allowance.

These claims lack credible evidence and are not contained in his official speeches or posted on social media pages.

Source: Legit.ng