National Examinations Council (NECO) has posted the 2023 entrance examination into Federal Government Academy Suleja, Niger state

NECO disclosed that the new date for the examination conducted for gifted and talented students is Saturday, June 10

The council's spokesman, Azeez Sani, said the examination was postponed to enable more candidates register

Minna, Niger state - The National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed the 2023 entrance examination into Federal Government Academy Suleja, Niger state, from Saturday, May 13, 2023, to Saturday, June 10, 2023.

The examination is conducted for gifted and talented students seeking admission into FGA Suleja.

NECO's registrar, Dantani Wushishi, addressing newsmen at an event. Photo Credit: Twitter @Neconigeria

Source: Twitter

The Head of Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, Azeez Sani, disclosed this in a statement.

Stating the reason for the postponement, Sani explained that the examination was postponed to enable more candidates to register for the examination.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Sani, some stakeholders asked for an extension of the registration period.

He noted that the registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.

Sani urged all candidates, parents, guardians and other relevant stakeholders to note the new examination date.

The statement partially reads:

"The Federal Government Academy Suleja is a training ground for moulding the gifted and talented children of Nigeria. It provides enormous opportunities for outstanding gifted students to develop their potential in the interest of nation building and technological development.

"The students benefit from Federal Government scholarship such as tuition fees, external examination fees, boarding, feeding, uniform and basic textbooks."

NECO releases 2022 external SSCE result

In another news, Legit.ng reported that the registrar of NECO, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, announced that the council has released the result for the November/December 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Wushishi disclosed that a total of 59,124 candidates wrote the examination. 52.96% are males, while 47.03% are females. According to the NECO chief, 33,914 candidates who sat for the examination got 5 Credits and above in subjects that included English Language and Mathematics, representing 57.36% of the total candidates.

He further stated that 58,012 students sat for English Language, with a total of 44,162 of them having Credit, representing 76.13. Also, the number of candidates that sat for Mathematics was 57,700, out of which 43,096, representing 74.69%, got Credit and above.

Source: Legit.ng