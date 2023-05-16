No less than 4 universities in Nigeria have made it to the list of World Ranking as released by the Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR)

Dina Elsayed, in a statement from the centre, said the Nigerian universities increased in ranking as a result of their increased research

The centre noted that 4 factors were used in the rating of the universities, and they are research, employability, faculty and education rank

The Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) has published a list of the 2000 best universities in the world after ranking 20,531 across the globe.

On its website, 4 universities in Nigeria made it to the global list of best varsities as published on Monday, May 15.

What you need to know about latest university ranking

A statement by the centre by Dina Elsayed and sent to legit. Nigerian universities increase in ranking because of their "strong research performance.

While Harvard University remained the best in the world, 96% of Chinese universities rose as a result of continued investment in higher education.

The statement further disclosed that the ranking was based on 4 factors which were research, education rank, employability and faculty.

Dr Nadin Mahassen, the national president of the centre, in his comment, said:

“While it is encouraging to see Nigeria making gains in the rankings, funding to further promote the development and reputation of Nigeria’s higher education system is vital if the country aspires to be more competitive on the global stage. Efforts must be made to ensure that Nigeria attracts top academics and students, that increasing enrollment numbers at universities come alongside increases in teaching capacity, and that tertiary education expenditure as a percentage of the national GDP steadily grows in the years to come.”

Below is the list of the ranked Nigerian top universities according to the CWUR.

Universities Nigeria Ranking World Ranking University of Ibadan 1 Rose 9 spots to 1163rd University of Nigeria, Nsukka 2 Falls from 9 places to 1784th The University of Lagos 3 Climbs 49 spots to 1875th Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria 4 At number 1881

