A report by Agora Policy, a Nigerian think-tank, examines the tuition fees of private universities in Nigeria

Bolaji Abdullahi, the author of the report and a former government official, recommends granting autonomy to public universities and allowing them to set their own tuition fees

Abdullahi also compares the tuition fees of public and private universities, emphasizing the need for realistic fees to ensure quality education

Some examples of the tuition fees charged by private and public universities are provided in the report

A report by Agora Policy, a Nigerian think-tank committed to finding practical solutions to urgent national challenges, has highlighted the tuition fees charged by some private universities in Nigeria.

The report by Bolaji Abdullahi recommended ways to reposition Nigeria’s public universities for national growth and competitiveness.

Pan-Atlantic University, American University of Nigeria and other private varsities in Nigeria charge millions as tuition fees.

Among other things, Abdullahi who was a former commissioner for education in Kwara state and minister for youth development and sports, advised the federal government to be less involved in university administration.

"Less government is best for universities. Government should grant full autonomy to its public universities, and allow each university to develop its own identity and grow at its own pace," he wrote.

The former minister also compared the tuition fees charged by some public universities with that of the private-owned to make the point that the former needs to start charging realistic tuition fees that can guarantee quality education.

"Universities should be allowed to charge tuition fees within the parameters set by government, but the Education Bank needs to be established to offer federal government-backed loans to students who may require them," he added.

2023 First Year fees for some private universities in Nigeria

S/N Universities Location Fees 1. Renaissance University Enugu N300,000 2. Baze University Abuja N1,497,375 3. Ajayi Crowther University Ibadan N315,000 4. Skyline University Kano N2,046,000 5. Pan-Atlantic University Lagos N3,324,250 6. Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti N536,000 7. Covenant University Ota N937,500 8. American University of Nigeria Yola N2,220,000

The former minister also highlighted the tuition fees some public universities in the country charge.

Fees charged by some public universities in Nigeria

S/N Universities Fees 1. University of Lagos N55,500 2. University of Ibadan N36,800 3. University of Nigeria, Nsukka N61,340 4. Ahmadu Bello University N44,500 5. University of Abuja N52,300

University of Abuja releases breakdown of new fees

Meanwhile, the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) recently released the new fees to be paid by fresh students of the institution for the 20222/2023 academic session.

This was disclosed in a post on the university's official Facebook page on Saturday, April 29.

Despite the increase in the fees, the university said it has "one of the lowest fee structures among all the universities that are currently reviewing their fees."

