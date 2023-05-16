The Federal Executive Council on Monday, May 15, approved the establishment of 36 new private universities following a memo presented by the Ministry of Education

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, noted that the development brings the total number of universities licensed by the Muhammadu Buhari administration since 2015 to 72

Adamu stated that the approval was granted after considering the importance of education in bolstering the economic fortunes of Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian federal government has announced the approval of 37 new private universities.

The approval was made known on Monday, May 15, at a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, The Punch reported.

The FG has approved the establishment of 37 new private universities across Nigeria. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Education, Nigeria

The newly-approved schools have increased the figure of private universities in the country to 72, The Nation also reported.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, declined to mention the names of the newly-approved higher institutions of learning.

Why Nigeria needs more universities, Adamu reveals

Responding to a question on why the FG is approving more universities despite the allegedly unimpressive states of the existing ones, Adamu said more universities are needed in order to meet up with the huge youth population.

The Minister said:

"We need more universities. The existence of the many universities should not deter the creation of new ones. Besides, these are private universities."

Proliferation of universities in Nigeria

Nigeria already has about 217 universities, according to the National Universities Commission (NUC), the agency that regulates and supervises the nation’s university system.

49 are run by the federal government, and over 90% of the country’s students are in public universities.

Despite this, the National Assembly recently raised the idea of establishing 63 new universities, a proposal objected to by some stakeholders.

