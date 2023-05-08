Nigeria will be represented by a 17-year-old boy at this year’s Pan African Mathematics Olympiad, (PAMO) and International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO)

A 17-year-old Senior Secondary School (SSS 2) of the Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), Oghenerukevwe Patrick Esemitodje is to represent Nigeria at this year’s Pan African Mathematics Olympiad, (PAMO) and International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO).

Legit.ng gathers that both PAMO and IMO will be held in Kigali, Rwanda and Chiba, Japan in May 2023 and July 2023 respectively.

Speaking on the great feat by the young lad, the managing director of the NTIC, Feyzullah Bilgin said Oghenerukevwe had earlier last year sat for both the senior mathematics and senior informatics examinations despite his ill health on that day.

17-year-old Oghenerukevwe is set to represent Nigeria in 2 major Mathematics olympiads. Photo: NTIC

Bilgin noted that when results were released, Oghenerukevwe qualified for the second round of both examinations he wrote.

His words:

"I need to say that he was the only one that sat for two examinations among all NTIC Ogun students.

“The second round of the examinations was written on Friday, 21st January 2023, at Agidingbi Grammar School, Lagos. As expected, the second round was harder than the first round and it was an essay examination unlike the first round that was objective questions.

“This time around again, it was only Rukevwe that wrote two examinations that same day and I conclude that he was the only students that wrote two subjects in the first round and qualified in both subjects for the second round in the whole Lagos state."

Further stating that the 17-year-old boy also qualified for the third round in both subjects - a feat he has been doing for the past two years, the NTIC MD said that with his qualifications, Oghenerukevwe is among the few students who represented Lagos in the national and third round in Abuja.

The Abuja round was a week-long event which was held between April 16 and 21 at the National Mathematics Centre, Abuja. In Abuja.

Oghenerukevwe was said to have been attending both the Mathematics and Informatics training concurrently.

Bilgin added:

“At the end of the rigorous training and examinations, Rukevwe came first in the third round examination in Mathematics and averaged second overall after the addition of the previous rounds. Unfortunately, he came fourth in the Informatics examination as the scores in previous rounds weren’t used and he missed out on representing Nigeria in Informatics."

Source: Legit.ng