The family of a young Nigerian student has been thrown into mourning a day before her matriculation

A student of the Kwara State College of Education, identified simply as Aminat Tajudeen, collapsed and died while receiving a lecture in class

The deceased, a 100-level Music/Yoruba student at the institution, was said not to have shown any sign or symptom of any sickness before heading to school on Wednesday, April 13

Tragedy has reportedly struck in one of the lecture halls of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.

According to a report by The PUNCH, a 100-level student of the institution, Aminat Tajudeen, died while receiving a lecture.

The state police command has confirmed the sad development. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

What really happened to the student?

The incident gathered, occurred around 1:30 pm on Wednesday, April 12.

She was said to have collected her matriculation gown for the ceremony scheduled for Thursday, April 13, and returned to class when the incident happened, The Nigerian Tribune added.

Police react

Reacting to the development, on Thursday evening, April 13, the college public relations officer, Mrs Abibat Zubair confirmed the incident, and disclosed that she was a student of Music/Yoruba, adding that she was mourned by the college and students during the matriculation ceremony.

