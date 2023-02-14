Some protesters have been sighted at the premises of Chrisland School over the unfortunate death of a 12-year-old student

The late student, Whitney Adeyemi, reportedly died during the school’s inter-house sports at Agege Stadium

Poilice officers were also spotted stationed at the entrance of the school during the protest by Lagos residents suspected to the Adeyemi's family members

There was mild drama on Monday, February 13, when some protesters hit the streets of Lagos over the mysterious death of Whitney Adeyemi, a student of Chrisland School.

The Punch reports that the residents who were believed to be relations of the late student besieged the premises of the school in protest.

Adeniran, 12, died during the school’s inter-house sports at Agege Stadium, in the Agege area of the state.

Some protesters besieged Chrisland schools over the death of 12-year-old Whitney Adeyemi. Photo: Daily Trust

Source: Facebook

The protesters were said to be complaining that a section of the school was opened despite a call for the whole institution to be under lock.

The family of the late student had demanded that the whole school be shut down by the Lagos state government following the death of Whitney.

It was also gathered that police officers were seen at the entrance of the school premises guarding the institution.

The protest by the residents also followed a pronouncement by the Lagos state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN).

Onigbanjo had said that an inquest has been requested immediately in line with Sections 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to determine the cause and circumstances of death.

Whitney Adeyemi: Lagos closes Chrisland school after student's mysterious death

The controversial death of Whitney Adeyemi, a student of Chrisland School in Lagos has forced the state government to close the institution.

Through the commissioner for education, Folasade Adefisayo, the state government announced that the school will remain closed until the ongoing investigation into Whitney's death is completed.

Adefisayo on behalf of the state condoled the family members of the late student and prayed for her peaceful rest.

Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland School reacts, expresses shock over student’s death

Following the death of one of its students, Whitney Adeniran, the management and staff of Chrisland Schools Ltd lamented over her painful exit.

In a statement signed by the management and sent to Legit.ng, the school said it was heartbroken and distressed over the death of Whitney Adeniran whose painful exit occurred on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

The statement read:

"Whitney was one of our Day students who opted not to participate in the inter-house sports march past for reasons we were not very sure about. However, on discretion, we respected her decision to err on the side of caution because, on the 20th of January, it is in our records that she complained about not-too-buoyant health and we immediately contacted her parents."

