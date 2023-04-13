Sonny Echono, the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), announced at a media conference in Abuja on Thursday, April 13, that innovation hubs will be established in six universities across Nigeria.

Echono stated that the innovation hubs would also be set up in polytechnics and Colleges of Education, TheCable reported.

List of Nigerian Universities Where TETFund Will Establish Innovation Hubs in 2023

The universities where the innovation hubs will be established are:

University of Ilorin (Kwara) University of Maiduguri (Borno) Bayero University (Kano) Federal University of Technology (Imo) University of Port Harcourt (Rivers) University of Lagos (Lagos)

The universities were selected from each of the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Why the innovation hubs are important - Echono

According to Echono, the establishment of these innovation hubs is essential as universities should produce graduates who can apply their knowledge and skills to create market-driven solutions and contribute to the development of the country.

The aim is to foster entrepreneurship and innovation, and enable students, academics, researchers, and even members of the public to transform their ideas into practical solutions.

Echono further explained that the partnership with major innovation hubs for training currently comes at a cost, and the goal is to localize these resources in the universities, allowing for round-the-clock access and utilization by students, scholars, lecturers, and the public in those areas.

This will enhance their contribution to their communities and promote economic development through entrepreneurship and innovation.

In addition to the six universities, Echono also mentioned that innovation hubs would be established in other universities in the future.

Source: Legit.ng