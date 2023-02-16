FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the extension of its deadline for prospective candidate seating for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

As reported by Punch, the examination board announced this development via a statement issued on Tuesday, February 14.

JAMB revealed that the deadline extension for registration for the 2023 UTME will last for just one week.

The examination board, in the statement, revealed the extension would last for a week, starting from Wednesday, February 15, until Wednesday, February 22.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered that the sale of the ePINs to prospective candidates seating for the UTME will end Monday, February 20.

JAMB's head of public affairs and protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, via the statement said:

“At the close of the sale of e-PINs on Tuesday, 14th February, 2023, 1,527,068 candidates had successfully registered for the 2023 UTME exercise inclusive of the 168,748, who indicated their interest to take the Mock-UTME.”

However, JAMB has also confirmed that 1,527,068 successfully registered for the 2023 UTME at the time of filing this report.

