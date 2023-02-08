The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has taken stern action over the breach of its rules

JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, in a recent statement, revealed that that the examination body has cancelled the registration of 817 candidates

He revealed that the reason for the decision was due to the examination body detecting issues of impersonation

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have announced the cancellation of registration of 817 candidates expected to sit for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations and Direct Entry (UTME) examination.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the decision was made by the examination due to some disparities in identities of candidate that was discovered.

JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede in a statement made available to the press on Wednesday, February 8 revealed that some registration officers in the affected 178 Computer-Based Test centres added their fingerprints to complete the registration process for the candidates.

However, Prof Oloyede revealed that another opportunity will be handed to the affected candidates to register again at their own cost.

Prof Oloyede said:

“For the students who allowed other people to add their fingers to their registration procedure, we found that some of them were only naive, because you will hear them saying my finger was hot, and the man added his own. And you allowed him to add his own?

“Some of them did it deliberately for impersonation, but we can’t identify those who are genuine from those who are not genuine. We will cancel all of them, all the registrations, and we will ask them to re-register."

JAMB reinstate four CBT centres in extortion saga

While reacting to the recent controversy involving some CBT centres who sold the UTM registering pin at exorbitant rate as against the stipulated price by the exam body, Prof Oloyded revealed that four out of the five culpable centres have been reinstated back to the fold.

While giving his reasons, he said:

“Those who sold our pins to candidates beyond the approved limit, we have decided to lift the ban on four of the five after they have explained, and they have given us an apology and they have explained what happened.

“One did not come so we are not lifting the suspension. The four of them, one of them that came, we are still doing investigation (on the centre).

“As for those who overcharged, all the candidates who overpaid we are compiling the list. The overpayment will be paid by those vendors and those institutions to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission."

