FCT, Abuja - The federal high court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara as the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The ruling was issued by Justice Inyang Ekwo on the premise that the suit was an abuse of court procedure and lacked competence.

Governor Bello Mattawale will be contesting as APC guber candidate in the 2023 elections. Photo: Bello Mattawale

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Nigerian, the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1622/2022, included INEC, APC, Matawalle and his deputy, Mohammed Gusau Hassan as 1st to 4th defendants respectively.

It also included all the senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates in the state.

Meanwhile, the 5th and 7th defendants, included ex-governor Abdulaziz Yari, a senatorial candidate and Kabir Marafa and ex-lawmaker seeking to go back to the green chamber.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The PDP, in the motion, asked the court to determine whether the APC, which adopted the indirect mode of primaries for the selection and nomination of its choice of candidates shall democratically elect delegates to vote at its convention, congress, conference or meeting convened to nominate candidates for elections into any elective office.

It said the question was upon a proper construction and interpretation of the combined provisions of Section 84 (1), (2), (5) & (8) of the Electoral Act, 2022 and other enabling laws in that behalf.

The party, therefore, sought an order nullifying the purported sponsorship and/or nomination of the 3rd to 38th defendants by the APC (2nd defendant) to INEC for the 2023 general elections into the respective positions of the elective offices in Zamfara.

It also sought an order of injunction restraining INEC from according recognition to APC and all its candidates in the Feb. 25 and March 11 polls, among others.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ekwo upheld all the preliminary objections raised by APC and its candidates.

The judge agreed with the defence that the provision of Section 285 (14) (c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which the PDP relied on as giving them the locus standi (legal right) in the case did not avail them.

Source: Legit.ng