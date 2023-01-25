To round off her media literacy campaign kicked off in 2022, leading digital news publisher, Legit.ng is set to host university students to a webinar with award-winning fact checker and media compliance expert, Nurudeen Lawal

In fulfillment of its mission to lead the way through the news, Legit.ng collaborated with top Nigerian celebrities to sensitize Nigerians on distinguishing between real and fake news

The one-hour virtual webinar will hold on Saturday, 4th February, 2023

Legit.ng to hold free webinar for Nigerian journalism students and media enthusiasts

Source: Original

Legit.ng, Nigeria’s leading digital media and news platform, and no.1 Facebook publisher in the world, is excited to announce a media literacy webinar for Nigerian youths. The webinar is open to youths and university students of mass communication who are interested in journalism. The event, which will take place on the 4th of February, 2023, will focus on educating participants on how to critically analyze and evaluate the media they consume.

The event is free and open to all youths and university students who study mass communication, journalism or have an interest in media. To register, please visit- https://specials.legit.ng/legitmedialiteracy

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Themed ‘A Guide to Media Literacy: The NextGen Best Practices for Ethical Reporting’, the webinar will feature compliance expert, politics/current affairs editor, and award-winning fact checker, Nurudeen Lawal who will discuss the importance of media literacy and share insights on tools and strategies for breaking through the clutter of misinformation in today’s ever-changing media landscape. Discussions will cover identification of fake news, understanding media bias, and utilizing fact-checking resources.

Speaking on the importance of this webinar, PR Manager at Legit.ng, Catherine Tomosori said; “With the surge of fake news and the threat it poses to our nation, economy, and relationships as humans, it has become more imperative to seek the truth in the news that we spread online. Since inception, we have been at the forefront of conveying the truth and advocating ethical journalism.

“Now, more than ever, we are resolved to help our over 10 million web users and over 11 million Facebook users stop the spread of fake news by making the media literacy process educative and entertaining. This is why we have embarked on the media literacy campaign to sensitize lovers of the media across Nigeria, and this webinar is part of the campaign.”

She further touched on why undergraduates and recent graduates are the target of the webinar, and why they should attend. “University students and recent graduates make up a critical part of the NextGen. This audience is more susceptible to misinformation because they are digital natives. They consume more information than other generations and unfortunately, struggle to sieve whatever information they take in.

“Due to the polarization of the media landscape with ‘gist conveyors’, and the unregulated access of social media platforms by a number of people with destructive agendas, our NextGen audience isn’t shielded from the fangs and consequences of fake news. Hence, for NextGen youths who are interested in journalism or mass communication, this webinar is one of the best decisions you make this year. It is in your best interest to register.”

In November 2022, Legit.ng launched its first media literacy campaign in collaboration with top Nigerian celebrities like Aproko Doctor, Tochi Okechukwu, Tega Dominic, Edache Obe, Giddyfia, among others. The leading digital media company also launched a special microsite that was dedicated to teaching microsite visitors how to fact-check rumors, advocate transparency in reporting, and demand responsible news journalism from the media.

The special microsite also allows users to take a quiz to distinguish between fake and real news, just like their favourite celebrities, after which users can post their results on their various social media platforms using the hashtag #stopthespread.

The Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar for the NextGen will empower young individuals with an interest in journalism to become informed and active consumers of the media. It will also help them develop the skills necessary to thrive in their media careers.

During the webinar, participants will learn how to critically evaluate news sources and identify fake news; learn strategies for fact-checking and verifying information; learn tips for curating a balanced and diverse news diet, and much more.

For more information, please contact Catherine Tomosori at +234 701 215 4805.

Source: Legit.ng