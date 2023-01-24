Nigeria Christians and Muslims have been strongly warned against engaging in long hour fasting no matter the situation

The warning was issued by Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, director general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control

Adeyeye consequently urged Nigerians, especially religious adherent to make use of their common sense while fasting

Professor Mojisola Adeyeye has sent a serious message to Nigerians especially Christians and Muslims who love engaging in long hour fasting.

Adeyeye who is the director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says long hour fasting is risky to kidneys.

According to her, the high rate of kidney problems in Nigeria is due to prolonged fasting by some religious adherents, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

The NAFDAC DG disclosed this while briefing the media on the breakthrough by her agency in tracking a high consignments of Tramadol and other pharmaceuticals to the Republic of Benin.

Why there is high rate of kidney problem in Nigeria

She said Nigeria is a religious country and as a result of this, many people fast a lot, This Day Newspaper added.

She said:

“Kidney failure, we are a very religious country- Muslims and Christians fast a lot and it is part of the kidney problem. Your body has to have homeomistatic balance, meaning that the water level in your body must be enough to make your organs to function.

“Some people will fast for 10 or 20 days and drink only little water, the kidney is being punished. Now, if you put chemicals in it, it triples in exponential manner, it damages the kidney because the kidney doesn’t have water to dilute and filter.”

Fast with common sense

The NAFDAC boss consequently urged Nigerians to learn to fast with common sense so as not to have issues with their kidneys as a result of the fasting,

She added:

“I fast but with common sense. We have to fast with common sense, otherwise we will pay with our kidneys.”

