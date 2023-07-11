Details of Mmesoma Ejikeme's original 2023 UTME result breakdown as released by JAMB have emerged

According to JAMB, Mmesoma scored 249 as against the 362 she has been parading for over 2 months

The original UTME result breakdown shows Mmesoma did not score 90 in any of the four subjects in the exams

The breakdown of the original 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of Mmesoma Ejikeme’s score has emerged.

According to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Mmesoma scored 249 as against the 362 she has been parading, TheCable reported.

Breakdown of Mmesoma Ejikeme's original UTME result show she scored 64 in English, 74 in Biology. Photo Credit: Prof Ishaq O Oloyede /Uche Nworah

Source: Facebook

A breakdown of the original UTME score as released by JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin during an interview on Channels Television shows Mmesoma scored:

Use of English - 64

Physics - 54

Biology - 74

Chemistry - 57

The cumulative score of the four subjects is 249.

The original UTME result shows Mmesoma did not score 90 in any subject and her highest score was in Biology - 74

