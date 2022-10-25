Kwara students who will be heading to the north to resume their students got good news on Monday, October 24

The state government said it will be taking care of their transportation fare following the call off of the ASUU strike

The good news was made known on Monday by the state's commissioner for tertiary education, Alabi Abolore

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kwara - The Kwara state government has offered free transportation to all interested students of tertiary institutions who will be heading back to the north upon the resumption of academic activities.

This gesture born out of the state government's magnanimity was conveyed to the public on Monday, October 25, by the commissioner for tertiary education, Alabi Abolore.

The offer is mainly for students returning to the north for their studies (Photo: @followKWSG)

Source: Twitter

The statement, signed by a press secretary in the ministry, Mansurat Amuda-kannike, said:

“The Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led Administration is extending the dividends of democracy to Kwara State Students in tertiary institutions across the country.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Abolore said interested students are to come to the ministry for brief documentation on Saturday, October 29, by 6:30am.

Added to this, the commissioner disclosed that the ministry is about to conclude the bursary disbursement when the online portal registration of would-be beneficiaries is opened.

He ended the statement by saying:

“On behalf of my Ministry, parents/guardians, and great Nigerian students, we say a very big thank you, Your Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for yet another awesome magnanimity and show of sincerity in taking Kwara of our dream to the promised land."

ASUU strike: Nigerian students reject court order, says "judgment betrays equity"

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) had kicked against the judgment of the Nigerian National Industrial Court (NNIC), which ordered the striking academic lecturers to resume the lecture theatres.

The group, in a statement by its signed by its spokesperson, Giwa Yisa Temitope, said the industrial court's "judgment betrays equity,"

Nigerian students' argument against court decision on ASUU strike

The students argued that the federal government shouldn’t have dragged the Academic Staff Union of the Universities (ASUU) to court.

Stating that for the government to have done showed the present administration could not handle the crisis.

Source: Legit.ng