Nigerian students have kicked against the decision of the national industrial court directing ASUU to call off its over 7 months of industrial action

The students described the court decision as a betrayal of equity, stating that the government has failed in its responsibility to manage crises in the country

According to the students, the court cannot force the lecturers back to classrooms when it cannot order the government to fund the university

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has kicked against the judgment of the Nigerian National Industrial Court (NNIC), which ordered the striking academic lecturers to resume to the lecture theatres.

The group, in a statement by its signed by its spokesperson, Giwa Yisa Temitope, said the industrial court's "judgement betrays equity," The Punch published on its verified Twitter.

Nigerians students rejects court order on ASUU strike Photo Credit: UGC

Source: Twitter

Nigerian students' argument against court decision on ASUU strike

The students argued that the federal government shouldn’t have dragged the Academic Staff Union of the Universities (ASUU) to court.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Stating that for the government to have done showed the present administration could not handle the crisis.

“And, we want to state categorically that the court cannot force members of ASUU back to lecture theatres,” the students added.

Only solution to ASUU strike is for government to fund universities - Nigerian students

The statement reads in part:

“And, as it stands today, with that court judgment, we maintain that the court has not resolved the problem and we reject the judgment in strong terms. The court could have said that the Federal Government should go and pay rather than say that lecturers who are on strike should go back to classrooms.

“The only remedy to this strike action is for the Federal Government to accede to the demands of ASUU which the government willingly entered into with them and properly fund education.”

BREAKING: Court orders ASUU to end strike, gives strong reason

Legit.ng earlier reported that the striking universities' lecturers, ASUU, have been directed by the national industrial court to return to classrooms nearly seven months of lecture boycott

The industrial court sitting in Abuja gave the verdict on Wednesday, September 21, noting that national interest is at stake

Justice Polycarp Hamman invoked section 18 of the trade dispute act, which empowered the court to order an end to the strike when national interest is at stake

Source: Legit.ng