After a six hour meeting which commenced at 7pm on Thursday, October 13 ASUU has suspended its 8 month old strike

Sources say the leadership of ASUU taking the decision, noted that the strike was suspended conditionally

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 this year sparking outrage among students and their parents in the country

FCT, Abuja - The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has suspended its eight-month-old industrial action conditionally, a member of the union’s National Executive Committee told Channels TV early Friday, October 14.

The union decided to suspend the strike during a meeting of its leadership that started on Thursday night, October 13.

ASUU leadership noted that they called off the strike 'conditionally'. Photo credit: House of Representatives

Source: Facebook

The meeting was called by the union to determine its next line of action after its state branches met over the Court of Appeal ruling last week.

The Court of Appeal had ordered ASUU to suspend the strike before its appeal of the ruling ordering lecturers to resume work can be heard.

Members of the union’s National Executive Committee, which comprises the chairmen of the state chapters and members of the national executive, attended the meeting at the ASUU national secretariat in Abuja.

Though the union is yet to make an official pronouncement, Punch newspaper quoted a highly informed source within the NEC saying:

“Yes, it has been called off. The president will release an official circular in the morning.”

