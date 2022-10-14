Governor Mohammed Inuwa of Gombe state has revealed that the federal government cannot fund the universities alone

Inuwa's comment came hours after ASUU announced the suspension of its 8-month industrial action embarked upon due to poor funding of universities and other issues

The governor, on Friday morning, called on parents to assist the government in supporting the universities' funding

FCT, Abuja - Mohammed Inuwa, the governor of Gombe state, has disclosed that the federal government cannot fund universities alone.

The governor suggested that other stakeholders, like parents, should support the universities, Channels Television reported.

Inuwa made the comment on Friday, October 15, hours after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), suspended its eight-month industrial action.

On February 14, the university lecturers embarked on a strike after the failure of the government to fulfil its promise to the union on better funding of universities and other issues.

Within 8 months, the government and the union held a series of meetings, negotiations and interventions from stakeholders in which there was no lasting solution.

However, hope beacons when the leadership of the house of representatives intervened and convinced the union that President Muhammadu Buhari provided proper funding for the universities in the 2023 budget, among other things.

Before the house intervention, the federal government dragged the union to the national industrial court, which ordered the union to resume classrooms immediately.

The union had appealed the judgement, but the appellate court said it would not entertain ASUU’s appeal until it complies with the decision of the national industrial court first.

