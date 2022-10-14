Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has disclosed that he would be increasing the number of his advisers to 100,000 any time soon

The governor associated his recent move to empowerment, employment opportunities, poverty reduction as well as the responsibility of the government

Wike, who will be leaving the office in less than 8 months, did not disclose the mode of salary structure or basic payment of the appointees

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to appoint more advisers and increase the number to no less than 100,000.

During a media chat with journalists, Wike was asked to comment on about 50,000 advisers that he recently appointed as he prepared to leave office in less than 8 months.

The governor made the revelation in a video posted by Channels Television on its verified Twitter handle.

It is the duty of government to create jobs - Wike

Wike said it is the duty of the government to create employment opportunities for people, and paying them is not really a problem.

On whether the appointment is a burden on the government or not, Wike rhetorically asked who determines it is a burden on the government. Adding that those appointed are also the state's people and entitled to the taxpayers' money.

The governor associated the appointments with empowerment, poverty reduction, employment opportunities and other responsibilities of government.

However, Wike declined to comment on the new appointees' payment structure or basic salaries.

