The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, has lamented the rising cost of bread, flight tickets and the seventh collapse of the national grid in recent months.

He disclosed that despite the economic challenge faced by many, Nigeria’s seat of power, Aso Rock, would not feel it, stressing that there would always be bread and electricity there.

Adeboye made this disclosure on Sunday during the church’s monthly thanksgiving service, which also commemorated Nigeria’s 62nd independence.

According to Adeboye, the situation of the country could be solved only by intercession and not by condemnation as currently done by many.

The General Overseer said, “Pray for the rulers, we have spent so much time criticising them. You should pray for them. I’m praying for them, I pray you will join me to pray.

“No matter the amount of bread cost, there will be bread in Aso rock. No matter the collapse, there will be light in Aso rock,” Adeboye added.

He lamented the cost of flight tickets, noting that it has become overwhelmingly expensive to travel.

The Overseer added that he was told that the ticket from Lagos to Abuja had become about N250,000, saying that “It used to be about N60,000. I asked what happened and they told me.”

Source: Legit.ng