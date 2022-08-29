Despiting downing tools for close to 200 days, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has decided to extend its nationwide strike.

The extension of the industrial action was a decision taken after the ASUU's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the University of Abuja on Monday, August 29, Punch reports.

Vanguard gathered that the meeting which ended on Monday started on the night of Sunday, August 28.

Source: Legit.ng