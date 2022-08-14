Beauty queen of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Happiness Odeh, was abducted and eventually killed by suspected kidnappers

She was abducted along Iperu road after she left Abeokuta to visit a movie location at Ipara, Ode-Remo

Dapo Abiodun, Ogun governor, said the incident has taken the breath of one of the state's budding fourth estate professionals

Abeokuta - A beauty queen and student of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Happiness Odeh, has been killed.

Channels Television reports that Odeh, a National Diploma II student of Mass Communication, won the Miss MAPOLY beauty contest on August 3, 2022.

Governor Abiodun described the death of Miss Odeh as tragic. Photo credit: Ogun state government

Although she was kidnapped on Tuesday evening, August 9, MAPOLY Students Union Government (SUG) confirmed her murder on Sunday, August 14.

The SUG issued a statement that was jointly signed by its president, Sodiq Ajani, and the public relations officer, Joy Okolie.

The duo confirmed that the deceased was kidnapped while going to visit a movie location in Ipara, Ode Remo area of Ogun state.

The statement read:

“Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Students Union (MAPSU) announces the untimely death of Miss Happiness Odeh, a Mass Communication student of MAPOLY.

“According to reports, she was abducted along Iperu road to her destination. The deceased left Abeokuta three days ago to visit a movie location at Ipara, Ode-Remo, with the consent of her parents.

“Contrary to the rumours flying around, her death is not related to her status as the new Miss MAPOLY. She won the award on the 3rd of August and the movie location she attended has nothing to do with the beauty pageantry on campus.”

The SUG further explained that the murderers took away the victim’s phone.

Ogun state governor reacts

On his part, the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, condemned the murder of Miss Odeh by men suspected to be kidnappers.

Abiodun in a statement by his spokesman, Kunle Somorin, described the killing of the student as barbaric and wicked.

The governor, who expressed his grief over the death of the student, said such an inhuman act will not be left unpunished.

Security operatives chasing ‘yahoo boys’ kill female student in Ogun

Recall that security operatives attached to the special security outfits, OP MESA in Ogun, recently shot dead a female student of Unity High School in Ago Ika area of Abeokuta of the state, sparking riots in the area.

The victim identified as Sadiat was shot dead by the operatives who were chasing suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as 'yahoo boys.'

Bullet fired by the security operatives mistakenly hit the 17-year-old girl in the head, who was an SS 2 student.

EFCC warns landlords, hotels accommodating 'yahoo boys'

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has given stern warning to landlords, hotel owners who accommodate 'yahoo boys.

The anti-corruption body said landlords who allow the fraudsters on the properties will be jailed for 15 years.

The activities of the cybercriminals are said to be responsible for high rent in some areas in Nigeria, especially Lagos.

